Gainplan LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 2,351,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,282. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

