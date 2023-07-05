Gainplan LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

SCHX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 659,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

