FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 139,900.0% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

