Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,318,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 1,696,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,318.9 days.

FRLOF opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.78 and a twelve month high of C$1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

