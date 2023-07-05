Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,383. The company has a market cap of $932.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,057,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,353,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

