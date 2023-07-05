Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

VAC stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

