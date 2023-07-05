Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 9,737 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 0.9 %

CC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

