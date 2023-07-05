Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
