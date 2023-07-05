Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

