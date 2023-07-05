Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

