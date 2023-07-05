Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 2.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

