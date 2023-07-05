Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,746 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

