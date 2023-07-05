Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 721 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SYF stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

