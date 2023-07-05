Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 15,087 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

