Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after buying an additional 370,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

