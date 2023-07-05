Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. The stock has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

