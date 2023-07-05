Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

