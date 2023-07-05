Forte Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,490,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,114,568. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

