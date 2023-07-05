Forte Asset Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.54. 2,059,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,570. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

