Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Forte Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1,068.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 74,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,379. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

