Forte Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,573 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 336,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.