Forte Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,124.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,133,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 7,881,175 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 377,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

