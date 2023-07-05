Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Down to $10.97

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $10.42. Forafric Global shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 18,628 shares traded.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

