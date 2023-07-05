Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a fifty-two week low of C$46.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

