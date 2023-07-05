Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Update

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a fifty-two week low of C$46.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.00.
About Fnac Darty
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.