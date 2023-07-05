FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 596,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the previous session’s volume of 125,481 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $23.52.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDTF. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

