FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.10. 60,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 172,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth $2,447,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.