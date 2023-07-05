Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 2.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,840,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,667,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 232.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 647,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 173,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

