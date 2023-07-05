First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FDTS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.5546 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

