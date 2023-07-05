First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Cut by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,367 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $34,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

