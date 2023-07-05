First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

