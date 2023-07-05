First Pacific Financial Sells 758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,173,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 87,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.43. The stock had a trading volume of 113,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.85. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

