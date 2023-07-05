First Pacific Financial Sells 24 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.40. 190,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.59 and its 200 day moving average is $550.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.