First Pacific Financial Sells 225 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.69. 174,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,029. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.