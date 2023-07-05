First Pacific Financial Acquires 63 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American Tower were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

About American Tower



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

