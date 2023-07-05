First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 7,633.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

