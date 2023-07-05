Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $892.80

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 892.80 ($11.33) and traded as low as GBX 884 ($11.22). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 886 ($11.25), with a volume of 262,069 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 880.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

In related news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.27) per share, with a total value of £13,914.96 ($17,660.82). Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

