Financial Contrast: ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) & Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ZIM has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM N/A N/A N/A Cellcom Israel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZIM and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.27 billion 0.44 $8.36 million N/A N/A

Cellcom Israel has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ZIM and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cellcom Israel beats ZIM on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions. This segment also sells equipment, such as computers and communication equipment, including servers, routers, and switches, and others; and software and integration of information security products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel. Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd.

