Financial Contrast: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) vs. Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -59.61% -46.89%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -6.69 Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.95) -1.71

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cognition Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and Cognition Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

