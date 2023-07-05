Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.72

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 20374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $653.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.