Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.72

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 20374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $653.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

