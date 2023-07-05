Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. 556,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

