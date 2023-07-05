Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) vs. Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Head to Head Survey

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Free Report) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vantage Towers and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Towers 0 5 1 0 2.17 Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vantage Towers currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.40%. Fathom has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Vantage Towers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Towers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fathom $412.96 million 0.32 -$27.63 million ($1.72) -4.24

This table compares Vantage Towers and Fathom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vantage Towers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Towers and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Towers N/A N/A N/A Fathom -6.83% -41.64% -31.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Fathom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fathom beats Vantage Towers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Towers

(Free Report)

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells. The company also provides colocation, built-to-suit, energy, and transmission services. In addition, it offers various services ranging from site operation and maintenance to fibre-to-the-site, energy services, and power supply management. The company serves mobile network operators, federal agencies, and customers from utilities and technology sectors. Vantage Towers AG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Vantage Towers AG operates as a subsidiary of Vodafone International Operations Ltd

About Fathom

(Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as intelliAgent, a supporting software. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company's intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, transaction management, personnel management, customer relationship management, accounting management for agent transactions, reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.