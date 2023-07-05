Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $314.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
