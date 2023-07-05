Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $314.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

