FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $805.18

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 620.2% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $58.06 or 0.00190560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $8.11 billion and approximately $805.18 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 84.78998723 USD and is down -14.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $18,623,487.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

