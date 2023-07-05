Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.22 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $28.22 million and $613,712.92 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

