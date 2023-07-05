Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 440,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.63. 284,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.85. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

