EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM remained flat at $11.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,516. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $50,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $50,335.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,301,269 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $404,161. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

About EverCommerce

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.