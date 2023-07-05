Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several research firms have commented on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

