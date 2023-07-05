Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $165.70 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $19.63 or 0.00063613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,859.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00342355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.00893190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00540506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00140854 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,771,171 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.