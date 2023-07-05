Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.09 or 0.00062690 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $189.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,454.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00333096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.52 or 0.00862014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00548698 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,761,142 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

