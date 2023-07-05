Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.23. The company had a trading volume of 383,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

